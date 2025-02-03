Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's TJ Sanders Lands in Second Round of Latest NFL Mock Draft

South Carolina defensive lineman TJ Sanders landed in the second round of the latest NFL mock draft.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (90) celebrates defensive lineman Nick Barrett (93) after Barrett picked up a fumble turnover during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 123022 Ncaaf Nd Usc Cp 98
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (90) celebrates defensive lineman Nick Barrett (93) after Barrett picked up a fumble turnover during the third quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl of an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held off the South Carolina Gamecocks 45-38.
In this story:

The Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl wrapped up this past week as college football players from all over the country got an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of NFL organizations. The Gamecocks had a few players at both events and NFL draft analysts will typically release an updated mock draft following the games. That's exactly what ESPN's Matt Miller did and he had one Gamecock making the second round.

 Defensive lineman TJ Sanders was a name that people raved about at the Senior Bowl last week and that showed up in Millers' mock draft. He had Sanders going 48th overall to the Miami Dolphins. Here is what Miller had to say about the pick:

"Losing Christian Wilkins in free agency last offseason hurt the Dolphins, so they get a replacement for him here. Sanders is a 3-technique pass rusher with awesome first-step quickness and a similar build to Wilkins at 6-foot-4, 284 pounds."

In his four-year college career, Sanders racked up 109 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Organizations are always looking for difference-makers up front and Sanders has shown his ability to be just that.

Jonathan Williams
Home/Football