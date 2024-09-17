Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Transfer Portal Home Run Changing the Season

South Carolina's transfer portal home run is changing the directory of this season.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) celebrates after a two point conversion against the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks went chasing into the transfer portal this offseason, as do a lot of programs in today's world of college footbal. They pulled out a litany of players to help improve the overall roster, but one specific player has turned into what looks to be a home run and he is changing the directory of this season.

Running back Raheim Sanders spent multiple seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks and played like one of the best running backs in the conference. In 2023, he missed quite a bit of time due to an injury and at the end of the season elected to enter the transfer portal. Sanders ended up committing to the Gamecocks, and his impact on the roster has been massive.

Through three games, Sanders has racked up 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Against LSU, Sanders finished with 143 yards, two touchdowns and averaged over seven yards per carry. This was a big need for the Gamecocks this season. A reliable running back who could provide a security blanket for a team starting a young quarterback in the form of LaNorris Sellers.

While Sanders' performances have no resulted in the Gamecocks ranking in the upper tiers of rushing stats across the country, it has allowed them to be a threatening offense at multiple levels. Sellers being able to add into the run alongside Sanders provides a viable run game threat for South Carolina's offense and if that can continue throughout conference play, the Gamecocks run game will remain in good hands.

