South Carolina's Transfer Portal Home Run Changing the Season
South Carolina's transfer portal home run is changing the directory of this season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks went chasing into the transfer portal this offseason, as do a lot of programs in today's world of college footbal. They pulled out a litany of players to help improve the overall roster, but one specific player has turned into what looks to be a home run and he is changing the directory of this season.
Running back Raheim Sanders spent multiple seasons with the Arkansas Razorbacks and played like one of the best running backs in the conference. In 2023, he missed quite a bit of time due to an injury and at the end of the season elected to enter the transfer portal. Sanders ended up committing to the Gamecocks, and his impact on the roster has been massive.
Through three games, Sanders has racked up 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries, averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Against LSU, Sanders finished with 143 yards, two touchdowns and averaged over seven yards per carry. This was a big need for the Gamecocks this season. A reliable running back who could provide a security blanket for a team starting a young quarterback in the form of LaNorris Sellers.
While Sanders' performances have no resulted in the Gamecocks ranking in the upper tiers of rushing stats across the country, it has allowed them to be a threatening offense at multiple levels. Sellers being able to add into the run alongside Sanders provides a viable run game threat for South Carolina's offense and if that can continue throughout conference play, the Gamecocks run game will remain in good hands.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!