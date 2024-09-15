Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Akron Betting Odds: Gamecocks Open as Massive Favorite

The South Carolina Gamecocks have opened as a massive favorite over Akron for the week four matchup.

Jonathan Williams

South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer congratulates South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) after a defensive play during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024.
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer congratulates South Carolina defensive back O'Donnell Fortune (3) after a defensive play during the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The South Carolina Gamecocks move into week four after being handed their first loss of the season against the LSU Tigers. South Carolina at one point led the game 17-0 but the Tigers fought back and eventually secured the victory in Columbia. A tough one to swallow for the program, but now their attention shifts to their week four opponent Akron.

The Gamecocks have looked impressive to start the season and despite the result, they played well against the ranked Tigers. That feeling has now shown up in the betting odds as the Gamecocks have opened up as a favorite over Akron. According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 27.5-point favorite over the Zips.

South Carolina's defense has been the bigger story this season but the offense took some steps forward on Saturday. LaNorris Sellers ripped off a 75-yard run and the offense was moving efficiently up until the point where Sellers went down with an injury right before half and backup quarterback Robby Ashford had to take over the reigns of the offense.

This will be a good week for South Carolina to not only get healthy but to continue to build off of the confidence they have compiled thus far this season. Odds are the Gamecocks will move to 3-1 before they have to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels and their conference schedule really starts to heat up.

ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

