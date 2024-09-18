South Carolina vs Akron Predictions, Early Signs of Dominance by Gamecocks
An early look at South Carolina vs Akron predictions and what they say about the outcome of Saturday's game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to bounce back into the win column this weekend after losing to the LSU Tigers in week three. This weekend they will play host to the Akron Zips and the early indicators of this football game are that the Gamecocks are going to come out swinging and dominate.
According to DraftKings, the Gamecocks are listed as a 28.5-point favorite over the Zips. The over/under for the football game sits at 45 points. ESPN's matchup predictor also gives South Carolina a 94.3 percent chance of winning the football game.
The clear indicator of this football game is that South Carolina will certainly come out of it victorious, the only question is how big will they win? In week one they had a close game against Old Dominion and fans are hoping it's not a repeat performance of that. Another thing fans need to keep an eye on heading into this matchup is LaNorris Sellers and his availability. He got hurt against LSU right before halftime and was sidelined for the rest of the game. It would make sense if the Gamecocks felt the need to rest Sellers this weekend with Ole Miss looming in the distance, but more reps for the young quarterback would be a good thing as well.
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!