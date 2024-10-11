Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Alabama Updated Injury Report

An updated look at the injury report for South Carolina vs Alabama.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jakai Moore (55) and offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) celebrate being bowl eligible after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Jakai Moore (55) and offensive lineman Vershon Lee (53) celebrate being bowl eligible after a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

An updated look at the injury report for South Carolina vs Alabama.

The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 27-3. There isn't much time to dwell on the loss as Alabama is the next game up for the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a brutal loss to Vanderbilt on the road this past weekend, so both teams are looking to get back into the win column.

The two teams have only played one another twice since 2010 and the game in 2010 was when the Gamecocks pulled off the upset against Alabama by a final score of 35-21. South Carolina will be looking to do the same thing on Saturday, but according to the betting odds, the Gamecocks aren't given much of a chance to do so.

Both teams are dealing with injuries heading into this matchup and the official injury report has been released for both teams ahead of the game. O'Donnell Fortune, Dalevon Campbell and Vandrevius Jacobs have all been removed from the injury report and a couple of others have been downgraded to out. Alabama has had no changes to its injury report.

South Carolina vs Alabama Official Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Jared Brown, WR, Out
- Kelvin Hunter, DB, Out
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- Jalewis Solomon, DB, Out
- DeAndre Jules, DT, Out

Alabama:
- Yhonzae Pierre, LB, Out
- Kendrick Law, WR, Questionable
- Kobe Prentice, WR, Questionable

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football