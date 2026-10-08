South Carolina vs Florida Predictions: Will the Gamecocks Pull off the Top 25 Upset?

The Gamecocks can right a lot of wrongs this week should they be able to pull off an upset. It would end a multi-game losing streak inside the SEC and to ranked opponents. Question is, can they get it done in a tough road environment?

Weather could impact this one. With a storm rolling in, the rain doesn't appear to be as bad as other parts of the south, but it still could bring showers on Saturday afternoon. That shouldn't bother either offense as both excel at running the football.

The Gamecocks are on an eight game SEC losing streak and hasn't had a ranked win since defeating Missouri on Nov. 16, 2024. They have the perfect opportunity to put both of those streaks to bed in a big way this weekend against the 16th ranked Gators. Will they? That remains to be seen, but the South Carolina on SI staff gives their predictions on how it all plays out.

South Carolina vs Florida Score Predictions:

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: Florida 35, South Carolina 24

South Carolina does have a clear path to win in this game and Missouri gave it to them last week. Stop the rushing attack and you can stop this offense. That's easier said than done, but South Carolina does have one of the better rushing defenses in the country. If they can hold Florida to under 100 rushing yards and force Gators quarterback Aaron Philo to win the game throwing the ball, that's how the upset happens.

What has me taking Florida in this matchup is the fact that this game is on the road and I haven't seen South Carolina play a complete game against conference opponents all season. Don't get me wrong the Gamecocks can absolutely pull off this upset, but until I see it put together, I don't know if the team can do it.

Joey Walraven: Florida 28, South Carolina 24

Though Florida is a massive two touchdown favorite in this matchup, I expect the Gamecocks to put up a fight. The ground game is going to tell the tale of the final score. The Gamecocks have the number one rushing attack in the SEC, which is good for the seventh best in the country. The success of rushing the football for the Gamecocks will inevitably spread the defense out and leave opportunities for LaNorris Sellers to take his shots, but the third-year starter will have to execute when those shots present themselves, which has been a struggle thus far.

Florida's offense is one of the most potent attacks in the country despite Missouri blowing them out last week. If the Jaden Baugh led offense is able to get out in space, they will make defenders miss, pick up first downs, and run up the score. The Gamecocks have the talent to limit this offense, but with the home crowd behind their Gators, it will be much easier said than done.

I expect a real rock fight between these two teams who are both coming off losses. Ultimately, I think the Gamecock offense will be too limited and will turn the ball over far too much to help their defense. The Swamp in Gainesville is also one of the most fierce environments in the country, which I expect to play a major factor and overwhelm the Gamecocks, who will move to 2-4 with a loss this weekend.