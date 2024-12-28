South Carolina vs Illinois - Citrus Bowl Betting Line and Predictions
The South Carolina Gamecocks are headed to Orlando, Florida to take on Illinois in the Citrus Bowl. Here are the latest betting lines and score predictions for the matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks wrapped up a (9-3) regular season on the precipest of a College Football Playoff run. Though just three spots out of the Top-12, the Gamecocks found themselves matched up with the Fighting Illini of Illinois in the Citrus Bowl.
South Carolina vs Illinois - Betting Lines and Predictions
Betting Intel:
- Spread: South Carolina (-10.5)
- Team Total (48.5)
- First Half Spread: South Carolina (-6.5)
- South Carolina Total Points: (29.5)
Predictions:
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: South Carolina 72.5% Chance to Win
- South Carolina FPI Rank: 14th
- Illinois FPI Rank: 44th
