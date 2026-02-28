South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore Shows Out During 2026 NFL Scouting Combine
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with the defensive backs and tight ends taking center stag on Friday. Jalon Kilgore and Brandon Cisse showed out during their workout periods. In case you missed it here is a quick look at Cisse's day, but now let's take a look at what Kilgore showed on Friday.
Measurements:
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 210 pounds
- Hand Size: 9 3/8 inches
- Arm Length: 33 7/8 inches
Drills:
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.4 seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.56 seconds
- 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
- Vertical Jump: 37 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet 10 inches
Draft Outlook:
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein talks about Kilgore's versatility as he can shine in coverage and be a force in the run game at the next level.
Kilgore is a big, long defensive back with nickelback or down safety value depending on scheme fit. He's played an overhang "Star" role, covering slot receivers and supporting the run, but he’ll be at his best in the pros covering tight ends and containing run games near the box. He could see split-field safety snaps if a staff trusts him on the back end, but he will be better off paired with a rangy single-high safety. Missed tackles need to be cleaned up but his wingspan, agility and play strength should keep his tackle totals high from year to year. Kilgore has the traits, ball production and versatility to counter the burgeoning tight end craze, making him a likely Day 2 pick with early starting potential.
Kilgore is already drawing praise from other analysts in the sport. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Kilgore among his top ten safeties in the 2026 NFL Draft.
