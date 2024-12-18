South Carolina Gamecocks Updated Transfer Portal Tracker
The transfer portal is in full swing as players from around the country make their intentions to transfer known until the portal closes on December 28. South Carolina is no stranger to this player movement as they have additions and subtractions of their own.
With the additions of DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and TE Jordan Dingle, here is an updated look at who's leaving and joining the Gamecocks in 2025.
South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:
Transfer Portal Losses:
- LB Bengally Kamara
- WR Tyshawn Russell
- TE Reid Mikeska
- RB Djay Braswell
- TE Connor Cox
- TE Nick Elksnis
- QB Robby Ashford
- LB Mohamed Kaba
- WR CJ Adams
- WR Elijah Caldwell
- WR Debron Gatling
- DL Jamal Whyce
- EDGE Elijah Davis
Transfer Portal Additions:
- DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
- TE Jordan Dingle
- IOL Nick Sharpe
- EDGE Jaylen Brown
As players continue to make their upcoming announcements, we will keep the tracker updated.
