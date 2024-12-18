Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Updated Transfer Portal Tracker

Nov 23, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Wofford Terriers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is in full swing as players from around the country make their intentions to transfer known until the portal closes on December 28. South Carolina is no stranger to this player movement as they have additions and subtractions of their own.

With the additions of DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and TE Jordan Dingle, here is an updated look at who's leaving and joining the Gamecocks in 2025.

South Carolina Gamecocks Transfer Portal Announcements:

Transfer Portal Losses:
- LB Bengally Kamara
- WR Tyshawn Russell
- TE Reid Mikeska
- RB Djay Braswell

- TE Connor Cox
- TE Nick Elksnis

- QB Robby Ashford
- LB Mohamed Kaba
- WR CJ Adams
- WR Elijah Caldwell
- WR Debron Gatling
- DL Jamal Whyce
- EDGE Elijah Davis

Transfer Portal Additions:
- DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
- TE Jordan Dingle
- IOL Nick Sharpe
- EDGE Jaylen Brown

As players continue to make their upcoming announcements, we will keep the tracker updated.

