South Carolina vs LSU Injury Report Released
The injury report for the week three conference matchup between South Carolina and LSU has been released.
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.
The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.
This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans.
The SEC started a new rule this season where teams will be required to release a full injury report on Wednesdays ahead of every single conference game. So here is what the report looks like for both South Carolina and LSU:
South Carolina vs LSU Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Jakai Moore, OL, Out
- Andrew Colasurdo, LB, Doubtful
- Gage Larvadain, WR, Questionable
- Trovon Baugh, OL, Questionable
- Emory Floyd, DB, Probable
LSU:
- John Emery Jr., RB, Out
- Princeton Malbrue, DE, Out
- Kobe Roberts, OL, Out
- Jake Ibieta, LB, Out
- CJ Jackson, DE, Out
- Jacobian Guillory, DT, Out
- Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Questionable
- Jordan Allen, S, Questionable
- Kyle Parker, WR, Questionable
- Da'Shawn Womack, DE, Questionable
- West Weeks, LB, Questionable
- Garrett Dellinger, OL, Probable
