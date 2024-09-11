South Carolina vs LSU Potentially Impacted by Incoming Weather
The South Carolina vs LSU game could potentially be impacted by weather on Saturday.
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.
This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans. With that being said though, there is a chance that incoming weather could end up impacting this football game.
According to the Weather Channel, there is a 72% chance on rain on Saturday in Columbia, South Carrolina with light rain expected and thunderstorms expected in the evening. Kickoff is set for noon so the game might be able to avoid the heavy stuff, but by the looks of things, it's going to be a little wet during the course of the game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!