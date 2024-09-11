Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU Potentially Impacted by Incoming Weather

The South Carolina vs LSU game could potentially be impacted by weather on Saturday.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 16, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer shown during the game against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After a struggling performance in week one, the South Carolina Gamecocks had a massive bounce-back game against the Kentucky Wildcats on the road to move to 2-0 on the season. Shane Beamer and his football team walked away with a 31-6 victory and it was another game led by a strong defensive performance. Up next on the schedule is LSU where College Gameday will be posted up.

This matchup has turned into one of the best games on the week three slate. The Gamecocks are looking to keep their undefeated record while the Tigers are still fighting back after their week one loss to the USC Trojans. With that being said though, there is a chance that incoming weather could end up impacting this football game.

According to the Weather Channel, there is a 72% chance on rain on Saturday in Columbia, South Carrolina with light rain expected and thunderstorms expected in the evening. Kickoff is set for noon so the game might be able to avoid the heavy stuff, but by the looks of things, it's going to be a little wet during the course of the game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks open as more than a touchdown underdog on most books. According to DraftKings, LSU is a7.0 point favorite in this football game with the total being set at 52.0.

