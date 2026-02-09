Former South Carolina Football Stars Nick Emmanwori and Ernest Jones IV Are Super Bowl Champions

Former South Carolina greats Nick Emmanwori and Ernest Jones IV are Super Bowl Champions following the Seattle Seahawks 29-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Emmanwori and Jones IV helped anchor a defense that was one of the best units in the NFL all season and it showed out in Sunday night's Super Bowl. That vaunted Seattle defense held the Patriots to 331 total yards (4.9 yards per play), came away with three turnovers, held the New England rushing attack to 79 yards, and sacked quarterback Drake Maye six times.

Jones IV led the team in tackles with 11 total, 10 solo and one assist. Emmanwori was third on the team with five total tackles. Both players continued their high level of play that Seahawk fans came to enjoy this season.

Carving a Championship Path

Emmanwori was a three year starter for Shane Beamer and Clayton White before becoming a second round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has had about as good of a rookie season as one could imagine. He finished second in the defensive rookie of the year voting on Thursday and ended his week hoisting the Lombardi trophy. The future is bright for the young man out of Irmo, South Carolina.

Jones IV had a few more stops before leading the Seahawks defense. After playing for Will Muschamp from 2018-2020, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the 2020 draft. He was traded to Tennessee prior to the 2024 season and spent a few weeks there before making his way in a trade to Seattle.

