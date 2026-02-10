South Carolina and NC State Agree to Cancel Home and Home Series

South Carolina and NC State mutually agree to cancel home and home series that was in place for the 2030 and 2031 seasons. This is the third home and home series with ACC opponents South Carolina has mutually agreed to cancel (Miami, Virginia Tech, and NC State).

As teams within the SEC move towards a nine game conference, this has become more common. NC State and South Carolina is just the latest matchup to get canceled. The series was set to begin in Columbia in 2030 and head to Raleigh in 2031.

Under the new format being implemented by the SEC this season, teams will will now play nine conference games for the first time in conference history as well as being forced to schedule at least one game against a Power Four opponent outside of the league. The Gamecocks have already fulfilled that commitment against in-state rival Clemson.

The nine game schedule also features three permanent rivals that South Carolina will see for the next three seasons. Those opponents will be Kentucky, Georgia, and Florida. Below is how the rest of the schedule will play for the team in 2026.

Gamecocks 2026 Schedule

BREAKING: South Carolina and NC State have mutually agreed to cancel their Home & Home series, per an open records request by @TheWolfpacker



The series was set to begin in Columbia in 2030 and then head to Raleigh in 2031.



South Carolina has now mutually agreed to cancel Home… pic.twitter.com/nvW1Iym5Wa — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) February 9, 2026

Georgia

Kentucky

@ Florida

Mississippi State

Tennessee

Texas A&M

@ Alabama

@ Arkansas

@ Oklahoma

Outside of those games the Gamecocks will close the season against Clemson and have games against Towson and Kent State to begin the year. Kickoff for the 2026 season will be on Sept. 5.



Looking for more:

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!