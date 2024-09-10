South Carolina vs LSU: The Biggest Matchup of the Game
Where the biggest matchup for both South Carolina and LSU is heading into Saturday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have become quite a surprise just two weeks into the season as they are 2-0 and fresh off of a dominating win against the Kentucky Wildcats. The LSU Tigers got themselves a bounce back win after losing to USC in week one by defeating Nicholls by a final score of 44-21. This is a big week for both programs and a big SEC matchup in general, but there is one matchup in particular on Saturday that both fanbases will want to keep an eye on.
One of the biggest reasons why South Carolina is now 2-0 on the season is the surge true freshman Dylan Stewart has provided on the defensive side of the ball. Through two games, Stewart has racked up six tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles coming off of the edge for the Gamecocks. The stat sheet doesn't even put into perspective how dominant Stewart has been the last two weeks. The film shows a player who looks like he has been beating SEC tackles for the last three years. Not someone who arrived on campus just this year.
Saturday will by far be the biggest test Stewart has matched up against to date though. The LSU Tigers have two of the best tackles in all of college football and Stewart will be tasked with going up against them this weekend, specifically right tackle Emery Jones Jr. Jones Jr. and left tackle Will Campbell are both projected to be high round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, so it will be an important matchup to keep an eye on this weekend.
If Stewart can continue his dominance into this weekend's game, not only will it play a big role in the outcome of the football game but it will prove that the South Carolina Gamecocks have one of the best defenders in all of the SEC, and again, he's just a true freshman.
