New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off a disappointing loss, falling 17-10 to the Michigan Wolverines.

They'll look to bounce back and find their form in Week 3 when they host the New Mexico Lobos.

The Lobos are significant underdogs, but they're coming off big wins against both Central Michigan and Mercyhurst.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Mountain West vs. SEC showdown.

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

New Mexico +22.5 (-110)

Oklahoma -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline

New Mexico +1280

Oklahoma -3500

Total

OVER 46.5 (-110)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

New Mexico record: 2-0

Oklahoma record: 1-1

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

New Mexico is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in New Mexico's last 10 games

Oklahoma is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Oklahoma's last 10 games

New Mexico cs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch

John Mateer, QB - Oklahoma Sooners

It was a bad performance by John Mateer in Week 2 against Michigan. He completed just 17-of-33 passes for 189 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. If Oklahoma wants to compete in the SEC this season, the Sooners need Mateer to put that performance behind him and play much better throughout the rest of the season.

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total and take the UNDER. The UNDER is 7-3 in Oklahoma's last 10 games, and last week's game against Michigan proved that their defense is far superior to their offense.

New Mexico's defense is off to a hot start too, keeping Central Michigan to just 149 yards in Week 1.

Let's bet the UNDER in this game on Saturday.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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