What the Return of Dylan Stewart Would Mean for the Gamecocks Against Mississippi State

The South Carolina Gamecocks are two days away from beginning their SEC schedule against the high-powered Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0). While the Gamecocks have been dominant in their first two games, this matchup against the Bulldogs will be their first real test of the season as the competition increases.

Last night, head coach Shane Beamer released his SEC-mandated injury report. To the delight of Gamecock fans, EDGE Dylan Stewart along with OT Jacarrius Peak were promoted to probable on the report, as they’ve missed the first two games of the season.

Good news for South Carolina, with star DE Dylan Stewart and OL Jacarrius Peak probable and trending toward returning against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/C7thukmwTZ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

Against an offense like Mississippi State, having bodies on defense is paramount to the Gamecocks leaving Saturday with a win. Perhaps no player on that side of the ball is more important than Dylan Stewart. What does his return mean for the Gamecocks

When healthy, Dylan Stewart is not only the best player on the Gamecocks, but is arguably one of the best players in the entire country. During his freshman year, Stewart emerged as a star amongst a talented, dominant defensive front that helped lead the Gamecocks to nine wins. The attention he commands with his explosion off the ball requires double and triple teams to have hopes of containing his impact.

Against the Bulldogs, who have one of the most dynamic players in the country in Kamario Taylor, Stewart’s presence is a necessity in order for the Gamecocks to emerge victorious. Taylor has the ability to beat teams with his feet in addition to the jaw-dropping throws he is capable of. If he is able to get in a rhythm, it will be a long day for the Gamecocks.

If Stewart ends up being available Saturday, Taylor and the Bulldogs will have a tough outing. While the Bulldogs have displayed offensive dominance, they have not seen a player on defense of Stewart’s caliber. The All-American pass rusher will spell an entirely different problem that I’m not sure if the Bulldogs have an answer for.

With Kamario Taylor being young and relatively inexperienced at the college level, getting him uncomfortable and off his normal rhythm will provide the Gamecocks with the best chance of winning the game. Stewart, who hasn’t even practiced in months due to his back injury, will have an adjustment getting back into the action, but has the ability to quickly make an impact that will make a difference in the game.

Nobody on planet earth moves like Dylan Stewart pic.twitter.com/d0twJ8qyGN — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 27, 2026

The Gamecocks will kick off on Saturday against the Bulldogs on SEC Network at 4:15 PM ET.