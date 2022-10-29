South Carolina Vs. Missouri: Series History

Multiple generations of fans agree that many historic rivalries in the SEC are essential in deciding how one team's season could shake out. You have the Iron Bowl with Alabama and Auburn, the world's largest cocktail party between Georgia and Florida, and the deep south's oldest rivalry between Georgia and Auburn.

Plenty of other significant regionally recognized rivalries could be a part of this discussion. However, one series that's still relatively novel and arguably has been the most closely contested matchup in the last decade in the SEC has been the series between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Missouri Tigers.

By The Slimmest Of Margins

The two teams have played each other twelve times, with ten of these matchups since Missouri and Texas A&M officially joined the SEC in 2012. Out of those ten contests, South Carolina and Missouri have five wins each, with the average margin of victory being just 9.9 points.

This is a game that's constantly seen the winners have to scratch and claw their way to victory, as seven of the previous ten contests have been decided by 14 points or less, and five of those seven subsequent contests were decided by 7 points or less.

An Important Game In Hindsight

Another exciting facet of this series is how much this game has served to indicate how the season will play out for South Carolina. In seasons in which South Carolina has won this matchup, they've garnered an impressive record of 44-20, but in seasons where the Gamecocks lost this matchup, their collective record plummets to a putrid 23-37.

Of course, one game rarely ever truly defines an entire season. Still, if the Gamecocks want to take the step and become a legitimate SEC contender every year, they have to start to win series like this one against the Missouri Tigers.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.