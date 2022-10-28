Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Missouri always plays South Carolina tough, and Saturday should be no different. The Gamecocks are roaring into action on a four-game winning streak, and the Tigers hope to halt their momentum.

South Carolina has a notable talent edge and has been sound in situational play this season. Meanwhile, Missouri has struggled to play situation football, leading to their disappointing 3-4 record.

The Tigers are still a capable football team that can compete with South Carolina. They have a stingy defense and some playmakers on offense, which should make for a close contest.

Evan Crowell: South Carolina 24, Missouri 14

If South Carolina plans to announce itself to the national audience, a convincing two-score win over a solid Tiger team would be an impressive opening statement. Head coach Shane Beamer seems confident he will have the Gamecocks ready, and with the talent disparity, they should control the game.

The double-digit lead is a projection of situational moments. Two-minute drills, red zone opportunities, and turnovers will influence the outcome. South Carolina wins by out-executing their opponents in those moments, while the Tigers often fade.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 20, Missouri 17

This is a game that I fully expect to be a defensive battle from the opening snap. Missouri comes into this contest ranked in the top 5 in the SEC in rush defense, total defense, and first downs allowed per game, which is leaps and bounds better than what they fielded last season.

That said, however, I think that Missouri's offensive ineptitude will triumph over anything Missouri does well defensively on Saturday, as the Tigers have dealt with inconsistency at the quarterback position. Should incumbent starter Brady Cook remain in this role on Saturday, the Gamecocks will face a quarterback that's thrown zero passing touchdowns and five interceptions.

If Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz decides to switch things up and go with backup quarterback Sam Horn, South Carolina will face a quarterback who has never taken a collegiate snap. Combine that with the home-field advantage that's Williams-Brice stadium, and I think the Gamecocks will continue the revenge tour and snap another losing streak this weekend.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.