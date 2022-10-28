Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Missouri rolls into Columbia on Saturday afternoon, and the Gamecocks are looking for their third consecutive SEC win. South Carolina has rejuvenated their program under head coach Shane Beamer, and his breakout second season continues.

The Gamecocks have an opportunity to cement themselves as a top team in college football over these next few weeks. They face Missouri, Vanderbilt, and Florida before entering a two-game stretch that features Tennessee and Clemson.

Momentum is at an all-time high, but they must weather the storm and prepare for a competitive Missouri team. Multiple things must go South Carolina's way, and some key performances could swing the game in their favor.

Jaheim Bell: Eight Touches

Much has been made of tight end Jaheim Bell's current predicament. He hasn't been as involved as some fans would have liked, yet offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield emphasized that he would eventually see touches.

This feels like a game where he could see several downfield targets. Missouri's secondary is talented, and the Gamecocks' best matchup may be Bell isolated on a linebacker.

Bell has the tools to make some big plays; quarterback Spencer Rattler occasionally gives him a 50-50 ball downfield. The Tigers' have a stout defense, and Bell may be the default outlet option.

Cam Smith Interception

Corner Cam Smith is one of college football's best man-cover defensive backs. He's become a legitimate NFL prospect based on his feel in one-on-one situations, which he should get plenty of on Saturday.

Missouri's passing offense isn't potent despite having two legitimate receiving threats. Therefore, defensive coordinator Clayton White may opt for an aggressive formula, leaving his defense in Cover-1.

Quarterback Brady Cook is prone to some ill-advised throws, and Smith's ability to bait bad throws should give him several opportunities at a turnover. Cook can get predictable at points, and when he does, Smith must capitalize.

MarShawn Lloyd Has Three Touchdowns

They are bold predictions for a reason. Three touchdowns is a lofty goal, but running back MarShawn Lloyd has shown the ability to reach that benchmark over the past month. He has become South Carolina's most consistent offensive player, a rock they lean on frequently.

He's already reached the three-touchdown mark once this season, but there's reason to believe he could hit that against Missouri. The Tigers have an impressive secondary, meaning the Gamecocks will likely seek to establish the run.

Missouri has an aggressive linebacker core that plays with their hair on fire. If the Tigers miss a few gap assignments, then Lloyd may find a crease and take one the distance.

