Skip to main content

Final South Carolina Injury Report

South Carolina is relatively healthy heading into their contest against Missouri, a pivotal matchup that alters their season outlook.

The Gamecocks used their bye week to rest up and added several injured players to the active roster. There weren't any notable injuries against Texas A&M, meaning they have a clean sheet heading into Saturday.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker will be out against Missouri as he continues to nurse a preseason injury that held him out for the first month of the year. Rucker has only played one game out of a possible seven contests.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed they would keep the redshirt in mind moving forward. Rucker could be an impact player next season, as many current targets are elder statesmen.

Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins had surgery earlier this season, but sources indicated he would make a return. Dawkins will reportedly dress and be a game-time decision, an encouraging sign even if he can't play.

Everyone else should be ready for action. South Carolina needs to be at full strength for this pivotal affair, as they can become bowl eligible with a win. It would be the second trip to a bowl game in two seasons under Beamer, an impressive start to a rebuild.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19284179
Football

Final South Carolina Injury Report

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19282085
Football

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17430746
Football

Satterfield Explains Bell's Lack Of Touches

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19259038
Basketball

GG Jackson Named To Watchlist

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_7473326
Football

Pete Lembo Lauds Shane Beamer's Work

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_8375
Recruiting

Cam Scott Projects As High-Level College Scorer

By Evan Crowell
Clayton White
Football

Clayton White Rebuffs Charlotte Rumors

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19282693
Football

Rattler Continues Growth With South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19259035
Basketball

Observations From Garnet And Black Madness

By Andrew Lyon