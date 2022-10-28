Final South Carolina Injury Report

The Gamecocks used their bye week to rest up and added several injured players to the active roster. There weren't any notable injuries against Texas A&M, meaning they have a clean sheet heading into Saturday.

Wide receiver Corey Rucker will be out against Missouri as he continues to nurse a preseason injury that held him out for the first month of the year. Rucker has only played one game out of a possible seven contests.

Head coach Shane Beamer confirmed they would keep the redshirt in mind moving forward. Rucker could be an impact player next season, as many current targets are elder statesmen.

Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins had surgery earlier this season, but sources indicated he would make a return. Dawkins will reportedly dress and be a game-time decision, an encouraging sign even if he can't play.

Everyone else should be ready for action. South Carolina needs to be at full strength for this pivotal affair, as they can become bowl eligible with a win. It would be the second trip to a bowl game in two seasons under Beamer, an impressive start to a rebuild.

