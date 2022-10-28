How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

The national media is beginning to catch on to the South Carolina hype train. They are ranked for the first time since the 2018 season, and head coach Shane Beamer is the talk of the college football world.

Missouri comes into town on Saturday afternoon, which is a pivotal game for the Gamecocks. South Carolina clinches bowl eligibility with a win while losing backtracks their initial plan.

The Tigers have remained competitive in almost every game they have played this year; they suffered an embarrassing loss to Kansas State in week two but have played clean aside from that.

South Carolina continues to excel in key situations, a big reason why they are on a four-game win streak. There will be several on Saturday, and the Gamecocks must execute to come away victorious.

How To Watch Missouri @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.

Saturday, October 27th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.