South Carolina vs Ole Miss: Final Thoughts and Takeaways from Loss for Gamecocks
Finals thoughts from South Carolina's loss against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 27-3. There isn't much time to dwell on the loss as Alabama is the next game up for the Gamecocks, so here are some final thoughts from this past weekend's game.
The turnover battle is going to continue to play a major role in games for the Gamecocks. Both LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford had turnovers in this game and South Carolina ultimately loss the turnover batte 2-1. That's not to say that one less turnover or even two less would have changed the outcome of this game, but both game on Mississippi's side of the field.
It was also a tough game on the ground for the Gamecocks. Sellers was the reading rusher for the team and he finished with 55 yards on 15 carries. The team as a whole finished with 151 rushing yards and averaged 3.5 yards per carry. It's the second lowest of the season for South Carolina, the first being 79 yards against Kentucky.
South Carolina is going to have to bounce back quickly from this one. Alabama is up next on the schedule and they have to make the trip to Tuscaloosa. That's also with the Crimson Tide coming off of the biggest upset in program history. Shane Beamer and his football program have been trending in the right direction this season, but they will need to respond in the right way for Saturday.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!