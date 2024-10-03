South Carolina vs Ole Miss Official Injury Report
The official injury report for South Carolina vs Ole Miss has been released.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and are coming off of a bye week and a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
This is an important matchup for both programs as Ole Miss needs a bounce back win after the Kentucky loss and South Carolina would love to add another conference win to the record after this weekend. The Gamecocks are also hoping quarterback LaNorris Sellers is healthy for the matchup and some news has been dropped on that subject with the reveal of the official SEC injury reports ahead of the game.
South Carolina vs Ole Miss Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- LaNorris Sellers, QB: Questionable
- Kelvin Hunter, DB: Doubtful
- Rahein Sanders, RB: Questionable
- Jared Brown, WR: Questionable
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
Ole Miss:
- Cedrick Beavers, CB: Out
- Izaiah Harhup, WR: Out
- Devin Price, WR: Out
- Logan Diggs, RB: Out
- Cam East, OL: Out
- Joshua Pfiefer, WR: Out
- Hudson Wolfe, TE, Out
- Jayden Williams, OL: Doubtful
- Matt Jones, RB: Questionable
- Princely Umanimielen, DE: Questionable
- Micah Davis, WR: Questionable
- TJ Dottery, LB: Questionable
- Louis Moore, S: Questionable
- Tre Harris, WR: Questionable
- Daniel Demery, LB: Questionable
- Henry Parrish Jr,, RB: Questionable
- JJ Pegues, DT: Questionable
- Micah Pettus, OL: Quetsionable
- Jeremy James, OL: Questionable
- Akeio Stone, DT: Questionable
- Brandon Turnage, CB: Probable
- Trey Amos, CB: Probable
- Cayden Lee, WR: Probable
- Trip White, LB: Probable
- Chris Graves Jr., CB: Probable
