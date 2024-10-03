South Carolina vs Ole Miss Score Predictions
The staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI give their score predictions for the South Carolina vs Ole Miss game.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a bye this week after starting the season 3-1 and are coming off of a bye week and a big win over Akron by a final score of 50-7. Their next game is a home matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
This is an important matchup for both programs as Ole Miss needs a bounce-back win after the Kentucky loss and South Carolina would love to add another conference win to the record after this weekend. The Gamecocks are also hoping quarterback LaNorris Sellers along with some other players and the Rebels have a long list of players they are trying to get back healthy. With that said, here is how the staff at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI sees the game playing out:
South Carolina vs Ole Miss Score Predictions:
Fisher Brewer: South Carolina 28, Ole Miss 21
This game features a matchup between two of the top pass-rushing defenses in the nation, making it unlikely to turn into a high-scoring contest. South Carolina faces some uncertainty at the quarterback and running back positions, with questions surrounding the availability of both starters. However, Ole Miss is dealing with the absence of several key players—both starters and critical contributors—which I believe will ultimately prove costly for them on the road.
Alex Joyce: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 21
South Carolina is expected to get LaNorris Sellers and Rocket Sanders back from injury which is a huge plus in this game. Theresa Gamecocks have improved each week and should make this a fun one into the second half. On the other side, the Kentucky loss last week was a tough one for the Rebels. It seemed like they weren’t ready for the physicality all game long. I do believe that changes this week. The Rebels still have one of the best offenses in the country and one of the best offensive minds in Lane Kiffin. While I think the matchup between both defensive lines and the opposing offensive lines will be a good matchup, I’m going with the team that has more firepower. Ultimately believe it’s a tight one until the Rebels pull away late in the fourth.
Jonathan Williams: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 27
South Carolina certainly has the defensive front and the ability to force turnovers to keep this game close and maybe even ultimately win this game. However, South Carolina's issues protecting the quarterback combined with a slight turnover problem makes me lean in favor of Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off of a tough loss against Kentucky, a team that South Carolina beat, but I think Lane Kiffin and his offense are going to find too many explosives on Saturday for the Gamecocks to overcome.
