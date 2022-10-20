South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Sells Out
South Carolina hosts Texas A&M on Saturday, one of the biggest matchups of the day. Both squads are playing for a lot; A&M is coming off a crushing defeat against Alabama and is seeking to rebound.
Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are on a winning streak and could grab their second in-conference win. The players and coaching staff know it won't be easy, but fortunately, they will have the crowd on their side.
The game is officially sold out; Williams-Brice Stadium has been at total capacity for almost every home game this season, an impressive mark that isn't lost on potential recruits. Home crowds can swing games by intimidating opponents, and with a team as volatile as the Aggies, it seems likely something could happen.
Texas A&M starts several true freshmen on both sides of the ball, and some have never gotten significant snaps in a primetime moment. Gamecocks fans will be a formidable opponent, and the atmosphere should be electric.
How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina
- Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
How to Listen to the Game
You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!
