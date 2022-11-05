Final Thoughts: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina has had a turbulent season. Head coach Shane Beamer was the talk of college football after the Texas A&M, and now many are questioning the upside of the Gamecocks.

They can quiet some doubters with a win against Vanderbilt. Not everyone will buy in, but it's a weekly process. South Carolina believes in itself, so they should come out swinging.

However, Vanderbilt is an efficient offense and can make some plays defensively. Quarterback AJ Swann will play, which is excellent news for the Commodores.

The Commodores may not have the talent to beat the Gamecocks, but they commit. They compete for all four quarters, which was evident against Ole Miss and Wake Forest.

If the Gamecocks come into things stagnant, Vanderbilt will jump out to an early lead. Beamer must ensure the coaching staff compiles a strong offensive script to get early points, something they have yet to do through eight games.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White continues to answer every question thrown his way. Each position group has improved, a testament to the coaching they receive daily.

However, the offense still has multiple significant question marks. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield shoulders much of the blame, but some of the struggles should be attributed to others.

They must get right this week, and the simple formula is to get the ball into the hands of your best players. Tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. are Uber-talented, but they sometimes go missing.

With running back MarShawn Lloyd's status up in the air, we should see a more efficient passing game. The Gamecocks often have the answer to the question but seem reluctant to use it.

