Cam Smith Declares For NFL Draft

Corner Cam Smith is officially on to the NFL Draft after declaring he will leave South Carolina after the season.

South Carolina has had top-flight defensive back play the past few seasons, with several notable alums going on to the next level.

Corner Cam Smith appears to be next in line. He announced his intentions to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday afternoon. While the news doesn't come as a surprise, it will hurt to see Smith leave.

He was one of their most impactful defenders this season, playing tight man coverage and staying in phase. Smith successfully answered every question evaluators posed, leading to consensus first-round status.

Other members of the Gamecocks' secondary could be on to the NFL. Corner Darius Rush is a top candidate who also had a stellar season for the garnet and black.

The coaching staff has recruited and coached to ensure others can step in and fill their role next season. Freshman corner DQ Smith has been a pleasant surprise, flashing many traits that made the elder Smith impressive.

Cam will always be remembered as part of the group that helped the Carolina defense against Tennessee, limiting the nation's top offense to their worst showing in months.

