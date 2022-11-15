Skip to main content

Cam Smith Hints Toward NFL Intentions

South Carolina's star cornerback Cam Smith hinted at Tennessee as his final home game with the NFL Draft looming.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

South Carolina has had many talented defensive backs roam the field of Williams-Brice stadium over the last fifteen years. Names such as corners Stephon Gilmore and Jaycee Horn spring to mind.

Former Gamecocks generally go on to do great things in the league. For example, Gilmore captured a Defensive Player of the Year Award, while Horn is a budding star for the Carolina Panthers.

Corner Cam Smith may be the next in line. NFL evaluators are captivated by his athletic traits and coverage skills. Most talent scouts project him as a first-round pick, and his stock should only rise in the coming months. 

Smith is a junior, meaning he has draft eligibility but could return to school. If he chose to declare, this weekend's Tennessee game would be his last home game. When a reporter broached him on the subject, Smith interjected and gave an interesting note.

"More than likely, yes sir."

While Smith still has plenty of time before he makes his final decision, it's clear that it's something he's thought about during the season. If it's his last time suiting up, he will go down as one of the best South Carolina corners in recent memory. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19417619
Football

Cam Smith Hints Toward NFL Intentions

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_0009
Recruiting

Judge Collier: Prototype SEC Safety

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19388254
Basketball

Full Weekend Has Big Implications

By Tripp Smith
USATSI_19426836
Football

Projecting South Carolina's Final Three Games

By Christian Dart
USATSI_19347470
Basketball

GG Jackson Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_11539481
Football

Tennessee Game Officially A Sellout

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19420979
Football

Shane Beamer's Teleconference Notes

By Tripp Smith
USATSI_19430156
Football

NFL Week Ten: Gamecocks In The League

By Christian Dart
USATSI_13732397
Football

South Carolina vs. Clemson Kickoff Time Announced

By Evan Crowell