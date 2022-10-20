Skip to main content

Corey Rucker Out vs. Texas A&M

Wide receiver Corey Rucker will miss his sixth contest of the season, a frustrating mark for the talented South Carolina playmaker.

The Gamecocks need some help on the outside, which is why they dipped into the portal searching for talent. They found Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker, a vertical threat capable of winning at all three levels.

Rucker's most significant problem thus far has been availability. He's been active for one game this year, a mop-up appearance against Charlotte, where he hauled in a long touchdown pass.

They continue to find other talents to compensate for his absence. The Gamecocks lean on their dominant running game, establishing several passing looks by forcing defenses to load the box.

Head coach Shane Beamer characterized Rucker's injury as nagging, saying he aggravated something from preseason camp. It seems Rucker could be available every week, yet he often can't make it to the playing field.

Dealing with nagging health issues can be challenging for young players, and hopefully, Rucker can bounce back and work his way into the fold. For now, the Gamecocks will have to continue searching for ways to replace his impact. They feature multiple tight-end sets and, in recent weeks, have even found success in empty formations.

