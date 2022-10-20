WATCH: Shane Beamer Discusses Texas A&M

The Gamecocks seek a piece of history on Saturday evening when they host Texas A&M. South Carolina has never beaten the Aggies since the two began playing in 2014.

The moment isn't lost on head coach Shane Beamer, who confirmed he shared that fact with the team earlier this week. They continue to seek out external pieces of motivation and use them as fuel.

Beamer seemed cautiously optimistic when discussing the game. The Gamecocks are getting some key players back from injury, a critical wrinkle coming off the bye. They improved weekly in all three phases, which cultivated in a massive win against Kentucky.

They should expect to walk into Wiliams-Brice Stadium and compete from the opening kick. South Carolina site at 4-2, and a win would alter their standing in the SEC East. While they aren't contending for the division, it would be nice to see them place highly.

The Aggies are a young but talented group. They start freshmen at several crucial positions, which often works for and against them. Texas A&M is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Alabama, which should have them fired up for Saturday's action.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.