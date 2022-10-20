Skip to main content

WATCH: Shane Beamer Discusses Texas A&M

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer caught up with the media and discussed the upcoming matchup with Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks seek a piece of history on Saturday evening when they host Texas A&M. South Carolina has never beaten the Aggies since the two began playing in 2014.

The moment isn't lost on head coach Shane Beamer, who confirmed he shared that fact with the team earlier this week. They continue to seek out external pieces of motivation and use them as fuel.

Beamer seemed cautiously optimistic when discussing the game. The Gamecocks are getting some key players back from injury, a critical wrinkle coming off the bye. They improved weekly in all three phases, which cultivated in a massive win against Kentucky.

They should expect to walk into Wiliams-Brice Stadium and compete from the opening kick. South Carolina site at 4-2, and a win would alter their standing in the SEC East. While they aren't contending for the division, it would be nice to see them place highly.

The Aggies are a young but talented group. They start freshmen at several crucial positions, which often works for and against them. Texas A&M is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Alabama, which should have them fired up for Saturday's action.

