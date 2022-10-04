Darius Rush & Dylan Wonnum Ready For Kentucky

South Carolina and Kentucky are trending in opposite directions. The Gamecocks enter play with their first winning stretch of the year, while Kentucky suffered its first loss last weekend.

Furthermore, Kentucky remains banged up while South Carolina is returning key starters from the injured list. On Tuesday, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed speculation that corner Darius Rush and tackle Dylan Wonnum will play on Saturday evening.

Both missed extended time with lingering issues. Rush was questionable last weekend, while Wonnum was doubtful, but neither ended up playing. South Carolina managed to get by in their absence but needs as much experience as they can against an impressive Wildcat squad.

Saturday's affair projects as the biggest game of Beamer's tenure. He hasn't won an SEC road game or beaten a top-25 opponent, but he can kill two birds with one stone this week.

Corner David Spaulding is also on the injured list. He practiced on Sunday afternoon but is still up in the air. Meanwhile, edge rusher Alex Huntley has been limited by a lingering leg issue that he sustained against Arkansas. He should play this week, but Beamer seems to be playing it slow with Huntley's availability.

