Skip to main content

Darius Rush Hints Toward NFL Declaration

Corner Darius Rush posted a photo to Instagram with a caption that makes it seem like he will leave South Carolina and enter the NFL Draft.

Many upperclassmen are dealing with a difficult upcoming decision. Everyone enrolled in classes during the 2020 season got an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA.

It's created a scenario where players are opting to return for a sixth season to ensure optimal preparation for the NFL. While many utilize this advantage, it appears corner Darius Rush doesn't need it.

Rush posted a picture to his Instagram account with the caption:

"One last time in Willy-B. Memories that will last forever."

It seemed highly probable that corner Cam Smith would declare for the draft after the season, but Rush's sudden flirtation comes as a bit of a surprise. However, he does have professional characteristics that make him an ideal NFL fit.

His declaration would only add to the mystique of South Carolina's defensive back reputation. Rush wasn't a highly-touted player coming out of high school; in fact, on most major recruiting services, he wasn't in the top 500.

He's over-performed his projection, finding something to add to his game each season. If it truly is Rush's last season with the team, they must find more rotational defensive backs quickly.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19421456
Football

Dabo Swinney: "They're in our way"

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19482657
Football

Deebo Samuel Dominates In Mexico City

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19370294
Football

Darius Rush Hints Toward NFL Declaration

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_7656227
Football

Lembo Named A Semifinalist For Broyles Award

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19426852
Football

Kai Kroeger Named Semifinalist For Ray Guy Award

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_13731378
Football

South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Lines, Odds

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19475665
Football

NFL Week Eleven: Gamecocks In The League

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19469380
Football

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: After Further Review

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19440649
Football

Stock Up: Several Gamecocks Getting NFL Love

By Evan Crowell