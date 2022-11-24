Satterfield Looks Ahead to Clemson Matchup

This past Saturday night, South Carolina's offensive performance against the Tennessee Volunteers was a showing for the ages, as multiple school and bowl-era records were broken.

It was a performance that, admittedly, most of Gamecock nation didn't see coming, especially after the offense failed to score a single point against a subpar Florida Gators defense the weekend prior.

So naturally, when offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was at the podium for his weekly coordinator press conference early Wednesday afternoon, he was asked the question that's been on nearly everyone's mind; What alterations were made heading into the Tennessee matchup?

"We tried [streamlining the playbook] as much as we could. We got some plays together that we thought our guys could execute, we repped them all week at practice and then went out in the game, and that's what they did."

He was then subsequently asked if he could replicate the game plan or if changes would need to be made based on how the Tigers' defense plays. Based on Satterfield's answer, the Gamecocks just need to worry about themselves.

"It's the same mindset of it's not going to be the team that wants it the most, or hates each other the most, or goes out there and has fancy plays. It's going to be the team that plays the best, so I think it's just getting some plays that our guys can go out there and execute no matter what's going on and taking care of the football and not having missed assignments. Those are the plays that we'll take with us and go out and try to execute during the game."

When asked for his general thoughts about the Tigers' defense, Satterfield pointed out the unit's ability to turn a game on its head for its opponents because of the issues they create at all three levels.

"We have to be smart with what we ask our guys to do because those guys can wreck a game really, really fast, and you throw the second-level linebacker play that they have… and the back end played a lot of football as well. We're going to have our hands full."

The health status of running backs MarShawn Lloyd and Christian Beal-Smith has been a continuous headline for South Carolina throughout the week. Satterfield took the glass-half-full approach when asked if he was optimistic about them returning.

"I'm very optimistic. I'm going to hedge my bets that at least one of the two will go. If both of them could, that would be great."

