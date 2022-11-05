Skip to main content

MarShawn Lloyd Out vs. Vanderbilt

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd has been declared out against Vanderbilt this afternoon.

South Carolina got some bad news on Saturday morning. Running back MarShawn Lloyd did not travel with the team and is out against Vanderbilt.

Lloyd has been the heartbeat of the Gamecocks' offense for the past months. He routinely forces missed tackles and keeps the offense ahead of the sticks, creating favorable passing situations for them.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and company will have to configure ways to work around his absence. South Carolina has the collective talent to make plays and win without Lloyd; the question is, will they?

Tight end Jaheim Bell should see an uptick in opportunities today. Bell has been relegated to the sidelines for the past few games, waiting for his chance to make big plays. He can do many different things, making the Gamecocks less predictable.

How To Watch South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 5th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: FirstBank Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

