Beamer: MarShawn Lloyd Has "Significant" Bruise

Running back MarShawn Lloyd suffered an injury against Missouri midway through the contest, which held him back from action the rest of the way.

Many criticized South Carolina for not having him on the field, but it seems he could not go. Head coach Shane Beamer commented on the situation during his postgame interview.

Beamer said that Lloyd has a "pretty significant" bruise on his quad. He didn't seem too worried and said Lloyd should be fine for next weekend, but it's something to monitor. After all, they thought linebacker Brad Johnson could play today, but he was inactive.

The Gamecocks struggled to generate any offense without Lloyd on the field. Running back Juju McDowell is a shift back but couldn't find his footing in short-yardage situations. Furthermore, Missouri could sit back and anticipate passes without Lloyd on the field.

South Carolina needs him to be ready for Vanderbilt, as Lloyd has become the heartbeat of their offense. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield tries to run things through their ground game, which isn't much without No. 1. We will monitor this situation in the coming days, as it is a big storyline for South Carolina.

