Nick Emmanwori Leaves Missouri Game

South Carolina lost an impact playmaker midway through the first quarter. Safety Nick Emmanwori rolled up his leg on punt coverage and was helped off the field by the medical staff.

Emmanwori has been one of the Gamecocks' best defenders this season, and South Carolina will struggle to replace him. Safety BJ Gibson replaced him on the ensuing defensive series, and Emmanwori is being evaluated in the medical tent.

Gibson transferred to South Carolina after spending time at the Naval Academy to start his college career. The staff likes what they found in him and feel he can make an impact if he has to.

Update: Emmanwori has returned to action and appears healthy.

Pregame Story Lines

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker will miss his seventh game of the season. His lone appearance came against Charlotte, and head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that they would keep the redshirt in mind.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Leg) OUT - Dawkins underwent surgery earlier this season, and he was a game-time decision against Missouri.

Brad Johnson, ILB (Leg) OUT - Johnson was a surprise scratch from the active roster.

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, October 27th, 2022.

Saturday, October 27th, 2022. Game time: 4:00 pm ET

4:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

