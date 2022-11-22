Deebo Samuel Dominates In Mexico City

While wide receiver Deebo Samuel still manages to leave his imprint on the game, he hasn't had the MVP-level campaign some projected.

San Francisco has undergone a lot of turnover this season. Samuel initially expected quarterback Trey Lance to be the man under center, but a lower-body injury in week two sidelined him for the season.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took the reigns. While being serviceable, Garoppolo doesn't have the upper-level talent to utilize Samuel optimally.

It's taken Samuel a bit to adjust; furthermore, he's dealt with some minor injuries during the 2022 season. He's put much of this behind him in recent weeks, as the team's acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffery has made a vast difference.

The two instantly gelled, and their rare running styles have caused problems for defenses thus far. Samuel embarrassed several Arizona defenders on Monday Night Football, creating yardage in the open field as he typically does.

He looked like his 2021 self, naturally bouncing off tackles and creating space. They are still figuring out the best way to use Samuel and McCaffery, but the early returns are incredibly positive.

