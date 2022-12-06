Tyrese Ross Enters Transfer Portal

Another Gamecock has entered the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, defensive back Tyrese Ross has left the program and will search for a new destination on the open market.

This comes one day after tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner entered the portal. Bell was reportedly unhappy with offensive playcalling and is searching for new NIL opportunities.

Meanwhile, Stogner intended to move closer to home after spending one season with the garnet and black. He initially recruited quarterback Spencer Rattler to South Carolina but is now on the move.

Ross tallied 44 tackles across a four-year career with the Gamecocks. Young defensive backs pushed him down the depth chart this season, and he will search for starting snaps elsewhere.

South Carolina is riding a wave of momentum into bowl season. They defeated consecutive top-10 opponents for the first time in school history, putting a feather in head coach Shane Beamer's hat.

The transfer portal has been very active, as numerous records are being set for portal entries. Hundreds of players are searching for a new home, and you can add Ross's name to the list.

