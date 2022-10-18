Skip to main content

WATCH: Jimbo Fisher Talks South Carolina

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher previewed the South Carolina Gamecocks in his weekly presser.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has been under fire since the beginning of this season. Many feel the on-field results are disproportionate to his recruiting reputation, and an ill-advised call at the goal line vs. Alabama only added fuel to the fire.

Unfortunately for A&M, his buyout is too much even to discuss the notion of a departure. Fisher is here to stay, and that may turn out to be an excellent thing. He's won everywhere he's gone, including a national championship win with Florida State.

Fisher understands the stakes of the South Carolina game. If Texas A&M loses on the road in another primetime spot, fans begin to question the makeup of this team and coaching staff.

The Aggies have a bright future, but Fisher needs to stick around long enough to reap the benefits. He expressed as much in his weekly presser, where he talked about South Carolina and the challenges they present.

He understands this will be a challenging game, as South Carolina is on the rise. The Gamecocks are on a two-game win streak, including an upset against No. 13 Kentucky in Lexington.

