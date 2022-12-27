LOOK: South Carolina Holds First Bowl Practice

The Taxslayer Gator Bowl allows South Carolina to propel itself to its top season in several seasons. The list of accomplishments is long, and a victory over Notre Dame would be the cherry on top.

The Gamecocks held their first practice in Florida on Monday afternoon, and many media members were in attendance. The early looks from practice show an upbeat team ready for one of the season's biggest games.

The quarterback group got together for a photo.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler will start the bowl game, but his NFL status remains undetermined. He has always had NFL aspirations dating back to his high school days, and now that reality sits in front of him.

Juju McDowell will split lead-back duties with Christian Beal-Smith during the bowl game.

South Carolina lost running back MarShawn Lloyd to the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Furthermore, running back Lovasea Carroll is inactive for Friday's action, thrusting Juju McDowell and Christian Beal-Smith into the spotlight.

Beal-Smith has been an excellent short-yardage back this season but has dealt with some bumps and bruises along the way. McDowell was one of the only positives against Georgia, running outside zone to perfection a few times.

The media team did an excellent job taking photos from the event. The coaching staff has continually preached the importance of remaining competitive while also continuing to build a family environment. Currently, that's exactly what is happening in Jacksonville.

