Spencer Rattler Announces Return To South Carolina

Star quarterback Spencer Rattler announced that he's returning to South Carolina for another season.
Head coach Shane Beamer, the coaching staff, the team, and all of Gamecock nation have anxiously awaited quarterback Spencer Rattler's decision. 

He was arguably the biggest reason why South Carolina performed at such a high level late in the regular season, to make his final decision on whether or not he would be returning for another season in Columbia.

With the January 16th declaration looming, and classes for the spring semester at the University of South Carolina starting on Monday, the impending announcement has only weighed more heavily on the minds of people whom this announcement would affect, whether it be South Carolina coaches plans for 2023 or the emotional state of Gamecock fans.

After thinking long and hard about the next chapter of his football career, Spencer Rattler has decided to play another season in Columbia. Rattler threw for 3,026 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns in 13 games this past season.

He came alive during the final three games against Tennessee, Clemson, and Notre Dame. Rattler changed the narrative surrounding himself and will now hope for a strong season to prepare for an NFL future.

Spencer Rattler Announces Return To South Carolina

