Spencer Rattler Shines in Preseason Debut, Leading Saints to Thrilling Victory
In Glendale, Arizona, just a stone's throw from his hometown of Phoenix, Spencer Rattler made his NFL debut with a performance that had fans buzzing across the nation. The former South Carolina Gamecock quarterback, now a rookie with the New Orleans Saints, showcased poise beyond his years in leading his team to a dramatic victory against the Arizona Cardinals, his hometown team.
Rattler’s stat line may not jump off the page—completing 9 of 17 passes for 70 yards, a quarterback rating of 63.4, along with two carries for four yards—but it was his command in the clutch that stole the show. With the clock winding down and the game on the line, Rattler engineered an impressive two-minute drill that ended with a game-winning field goal, sealing the victory for the Saints. This moment was made even sweeter by the fact that it all took place in front of his hometown crowd.
For Rattler, this wasn’t just another preseason game. It was a homecoming, a chance to make his mark in the very state where his football dreams first took flight. And in his first taste of NFL action, he did just that—delivering his first NFL win and touchdown, all within the borders of his home state.
Social media has been ablaze since the game, with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) clamoring for Rattler to be named the Saints' starting quarterback by Week 1. The calls to start Rattler over veteran Derek Carr are growing louder as fans see the potential in the young quarterback to not only take the reins but also to lead the team into the future.
Rattler’s performance wasn’t just a highlight for Saints fans; it was a statement. The former Gamecock showed he’s ready to compete at the highest level, and with his first NFL victory in the books, it’s clear that the future is bright for the young signal-caller. Whether or not he starts in Week 1, Rattler has already proven he belongs in the NFL—and he’s just getting started.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!