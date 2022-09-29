Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

The Gamecocks play host to South Carolina State this evening. The contest will be pivotal for South Carolina, as it will be their final tuneup before they enter their SEC schedule.

Major sportsbooks see this as a big win for the Gamecocks, and the general public agrees. South Carolina will continue to install things offensively, as they have utilized the past two weeks as a chance to reinvent themselves. Still, our staff at Gamecocks Digest sees a massive win in line.

Evan Crowell: South Carolina 49, South Carolina State 13

After the first three games, both coordinators received flack for a lack of ingenuity. Those sentiments seem to be a tad premature, as the Gamecocks bounced back strongly against Charlotte.

I expect a similar formula tonight, as neither team had an opportunity to install new wrinkles in practice with the reschedule. Initially, it seemed the offense would open things up more this week, but I predict we will have to wait another week for that.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 52 - South Carolina State 13

This game will serve as another opportunity for South Carolina to fine-tune certain areas before things heat up with their matchup on the road against Kentucky next week. This is a game where I think the Gamecocks will come in with a clear goal in mind offensively to get Spencer Rattler in a rhythm in the passing game. While I don’t think there’ll be an abnormally high number of passes, there’s no doubt that Rattler needs to put a good game on tape in order to make tougher opponents down the line respect the Gamecocks’ passing attack.

Defensively, South Carolina needs to get back on track in terms of their 3rd down play, and with the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in Corey Fields, who has completed less than 50% of his passes in three games, I think the Gamecocks will not only get a chance to do this throughout the duration of this contest but also will have an opportunity for more turnovers, continuing the momentum started against Charlotte the previous week in that department.

