Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

The college football world has looked closely at South Carolina over the past month. After Thursday, the Gamecocks will have played four nationally televised games in as many weeks.

The consensus on South Carolina seems to be fairly negative, but those who are locked into every snap know this team is trending upwards. They continue to show improvements in all three phases, the sign of a well-coached football team.

South Carolina had two weeks to build momentum ahead of a huge game against Kentucky in Lexington. This will be their final week of preparation before that challenge, and we need to see several things out of the Gamecocks.

MarShawn Lloyd 100+ Yards

Last weekend running back MarShawn Lloyd put together the best performance of his career. He totaled 169 yards on fifteen carries, scoring three touchdowns in the process. His offensive line did a fantastic job up front, but Lloyd forced thirteen missed tackles.

That number is likely unsustainable, but he can continue to become the feature back in this offense. South Carolina rotated Lloyd, Juju McDowell, and Christian Beal-Smith in the first three games, but Lloyd has earned lead-back duties.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is giving this offense a facelift, relying heavily on the run game to open up the pass. Lloyd must be effective for the Gamecocks to reach their goals this season.

Jordan Burch Has 2+ Sacks

Edger rusher Jordan Burch is becoming more confident in his role, totaling five pressures and a batted pass against Charlotte. Burch played behind multiple elder statesmen during his first two years with the Gamecocks and has now assumed a lead role.

South Carolina found success collapsing the pocket against the 49ers, forcing quarterback Chris Reynolds into difficult situations. They need to win in the trenches moving forward, and Burch will be a key contributor to that equation.

Offensive Line Allows Zero Sacks

At the beginning of this season, the Gamecock offensive line received tons of flack for inconsistent protection. They struggled to execute day-one install concepts and often put their quarterback into harm's way.

They continue to improve and, of late, look like a legitimate SEC front. Rattler has plenty of time to throw, and any pressure allowed isn't disastrous. They play clean football, not committing penalties and keeping the Gamecocks ahead of the sticks.

Satterfield needs this group to sustain its excellence to revitalize this offensive group. They got off to a hot start last Saturday, but the most critical thing in football is stacking weeks together.

