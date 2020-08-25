Breaking Down The Tape: Gunner Stockton

The South Carolina Gamecocks received some good news last week as 2022 recruit Gunner Stockton announced he plans on suiting up for them.

The five-star quarterback out of Tiger, Ga. is the top quarterback prospect in the nation in the class of 2022 and the highest rated QB in recruit in Gamecock history.

There are many things to like about Stockton’s playing style. The South Carolina commitment can make plays inside or outside the pocket, and Gamecocks’ fans should be excited about his college decision.

A player that makes plays off the cuff seem natural, Stockton should be labeled a gunslinger. That’s what he is. More often than not the Tiger Ga. signal caller finds a way to make a positive gain from a difficult situation.

Sure, the 6-1, 200-pound quarterback will wield himself into trouble now and again, but that’s natural. Also, keep in mind, this young quarterback still must play two high school football seasons before he can even graduate high school, let alone play for the Gamecocks. There’s ample time for Stockton’s game to mature.

Stockton possesses the ability to be a big-time college quarterback. It will be easy to see why so many programs made him a recruiting priority before he selected South Carolina over Georgia. Let’s take a look at Stockton in action.

Pros

Throws vertical seam routes with accuracy and good velocity. Further, he throws the football under control. When he does use good balance and follow through, he’s very accurate. There are numerous clips of Stockton making these types of throws. He provides plus-arm strength, and that’s a great sign considering his youth.

Stockton will be able to deliver deep outs and posts like the one seen about against SEC competition with his arm strength. He’s likely to gain even more velocity over time. This next pass provided a glimpse into what Stockton will do in college. After another few years of weight training, his arm strength will be even more impressive.

Makes passes on the run; during today’s college football games, it’s almost a must that a quarterback can move. Stockton will be just fine when running for yards or extending a play.

Stockton keeps his head moving to different options. Many quarterbacks lock in on one player. That’s not going to work, especially versus SEC competition. Stockton consistently displayed the ability to look downfield, even when moving outside the pocket. Again, rare for a younger player.

An incredibly underrated aspect of quarterback play stems from stepping up in the pocket to pass or escape and run. Some quarterbacks really struggle with this aspect. Stockton excels at it. He will need to quickly tuck the football away moving forward, but overall, his football instincts and guts allow for big plays when he moves forward in the pocket.

Cons

Stockton will occasionally aim the football instead of throwing the football; he will slow down his delivery. Watch how Stockton’s delivery slows down just a bit. In high school, no big deal. Once he reaches Columbia, that’s the type of technique that can lead to turnovers. At the SEC level, football is a game of inches.

Happy feet. Stockton needs to relax in the pocket. This is probably Stockton’s biggest flaw. It may lead to off balance passes quarterback moves as much as Stockton does before going into his delivery. When pressured, Stockton seems to speed up his feet. That’s common for a young quarterback. It can lead to missed reads and turnovers. It is a common them among young quarterbacks and can be corrected over time.

In the above clip, Stockton left the pocket, and his progressions, too early. Due to his athleticism and a wide open receiver, he was still rewarded with a touchdown. Still, he did not need to leave the pocket as quickly as he did. He needs to tuck the football away quicker as well. Then again, this play displayed why Stockton is a gunslinger. He’s going to make some plays like this for South Carolina.

This concern will likely dissipate as Stockton becomes a more confident and mature signal caller. It’s part of the process. Two years from now, there will be a good chance that Stockton’s feet will be more balanced and consistent right before delivering the football. That will lead to more success.

Overall Thoughts

Stockton is a gunslinger with a highly competitive playing style. He’s not afraid to zip a pass into a tight window or simply take off and run. He wants to win. He plays to win. The subtle nuances of his mechanics will be worked out over time, but he’s also better than many class of 2021 quarterbacks that are enrolling into power five programs this year. South Carolina landed a really good quarterback with Stockton.