Haynes King Leaves With Injury

Texas A&M is dealing with a difficult situation. Quarterback Haynes King has exited with an apparent shoulder injury, meaning freshman signal caller Conner Weigman has to enter the game.

King dealt with questions all week regarding a lower-body injury he sustained against Alabama. He ultimately got the nod as the starter but got hit on the sideline and now has to exit the game.

Weigman entered the game in King's absence. He was a talented recruit out of high school but couldn't pick up the first down. The Aggies had to punt away to South Carolina.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker is out tonight after aggravating his injury from preseason camp. He has only played one game in seven possible contests this season.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is still out after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. However, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Dawkins practiced with the team on Thursday.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

