Skip to main content

Haynes King Leaves With Injury

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has left with an apparent shoulder injury against South Carolina.

Texas A&M is dealing with a difficult situation. Quarterback Haynes King has exited with an apparent shoulder injury, meaning freshman signal caller Conner Weigman has to enter the game.

King dealt with questions all week regarding a lower-body injury he sustained against Alabama. He ultimately got the nod as the starter but got hit on the sideline and now has to exit the game.

Weigman entered the game in King's absence. He was a talented recruit out of high school but couldn't pick up the first down. The Aggies had to punt away to South Carolina.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker is out tonight after aggravating his injury from preseason camp. He has only played one game in seven possible contests this season.
  • Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins is still out after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year. However, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that Dawkins practiced with the team on Thursday.

How to Watch Texas A&M @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19283141
Football

Haynes King Leaves With Injury

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19282365
Football

South Carolina Vs. Texas A&M: The Halftime Report

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19223276
Football

Jalen Brooks Leaves Texas A&M Game

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16733754
Football

Haynes King Named Starter

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203246
Football

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19203134
Football

Final Thoughts: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19069641
Football

Texas A&M Defensive Players To Watch

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19112193
Football

Texas A&M Offensive Players To Watch

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19238084
Football

Saturday Mornings: CFB Games To Watch

By Evan Crowell