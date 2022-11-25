The Palmetto Bowl's Impact On Recruiting

South Carolina and Clemson fans' pride in the Palmetto Bowl rivalry shows up in all walks of life. Whether it's family gatherings, going out on a date, or even flying your team's flags while driving on Interstate 26, which connects the upstate to the midlands, this college football rivalry means a little bit more to its respective state.

For both staffs, while appeasing the fans' appetite for bragging rights is something that must be prioritized, they're hopeful that the results on the field lead to future in-state prospects wanting to come to be a part of their program.

This is especially important for head coach Shane Beamer and his staff due to their current phase with their building process, as they're trying to bring South Carolina's football program back into the national spotlight.

While there are not many in-state targets left for South Carolina in the 2023 recruiting class, there's one prospect that the Gamecocks could still snag if they put up a decent offensive showing against the Tigers, and that's quarterback LaNorris Sellers.

Sellers offers an intriguing mix of arm talent and athleticism to where if he's given time to develop, he could become a high-level starter at the P5 level.

The class South Carolina's looking to make an impression on is the 2024 cycle, one that involves one of the state's deepest classes in recent memory. Players like Kam Pringle, Josiah Thompson, Mazeo Bennett, Blake Franks, and Kelvin Hunter are all primary targets for both schools.

Thus, they are more likely to pay close attention to how both programs fair during the season and when they meet up in late November.

Whoever wins the Palmetto Bowl gains an extra selling point to hammer home with said prospects when recruiting at these high schools. While the results of these games aren't the only factor in these prospects' final decision, it certainly never hurts to have a stranglehold over a state that's continuously produced talent.

