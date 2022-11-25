Jayden Bradford's Complete Skillset Has Many P5s Pursuing

South Carolina already has a 2024 quarterback commit, Dante Reno. While the staff fully believes in Reno's abilities, they have been flirting with another 2024 quarterback, Jayden Bradford.

Bradford plays his high school football for IMG Academy, a powerhouse in Bradenton, Florida. He recently cut his recruitment to four schools: South Carolina, Penn State, Louisville, and NC State.

The Gamecocks are in the thick of this recruitment, and when you turn on the tape, it's easy to see why. Bradford's skillset is what every modern-day evaluator looks for at the position.

West Coast Style

Quarterback gurus on the east coast taught standard mechanics for decades. Get your feet towards your target, follow through, and don't try to do too much outside of the pocket.

However, west coast mechanics reign supreme in this day and age. NFL legend Aaron Rodgers popularized the style, and every high-level quarterback adopts some of the west coast tendencies.

Bradford throws with a sound base but doesn't generally go through a complete hip rotation. This style enables him to make more plays out of structure, as he doesn't have to exert all his effort toward winning from the pocket.

Impressive Athleticism

Bradford is a plus athlete that should get some designed touches in college. He can make defenders miss in the open field with his suddenness, and his long strides quickly eat up turf.

However, he is a quarterback at heart. Bradford prefers to use his athleticism to extend plays, keeping his eyes up as routes develop downfield. Many quarterbacks struggle to build this until college, but Bradford is ahead of the curve.

His athletic profile enables him to throw with loose mechanics. He can break contain and zip a laser across his body from twenty yards away, the barometer for solid quarterback play in today's game.

Composure

IMG has prepared Bradford for life in the spotlight. They run their football team like a college program, ensuring players get adequate exposure and experience dealing with media and fans.

He keeps calm on and off the field. Bradford seems in control of his surroundings, whether under center or during an interview with fifteen media members.

The quarterback is the face of your program. All positive and negative developments are usually attributed to them, and it takes a strong individual to play the position at a high level.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.