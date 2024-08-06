Three Defensive Players Poised for a Breakout Year
With the new football season on the horizon, excitement is brewing about the potential stars on the defensive side of the ball. Every year, a few players rise above expectations and become game-changers, leaving their mark on the field. This season, three defensive talents are primed for breakout performances. Let's take a closer look at these players and explore why they're ready to elevate their game.
DT TJ Sanders:
TJ Sanders is projected as a first-round pick in a few mock drafts, so some might not understand this pick. However, TJ has been a rotation guy with a few other projected draft picks in his position. A lot of his stock has come off a very small sample size of film and numbers, but this year is where we think he truly breaks out and becomes more of a household name.
CB Judge Collier:
Judge had a great freshman campaign as more of a rotation player for the team. We think Judge builds on that success from last year and takes a bigger step with a bigger role this year.
CB Vicari Swain:
The redshirt freshman was ranked as the 3rd best ATH in his class. He played in four games last year, but this year, we expect to see him on the field a lot and for him to be a playmaker for the Gamecocks in that secondary, along with Judge Collier, Nick Emmanwori, and DQ Smith.
As the season unfolds, keep an eye on these defensive standouts. Their growth and performance could be the key to their team's success, and they are poised to leave a lasting impact on the field. With their potential, dedication, and talent, this could be the year they break through and become the defensive stars we've been waiting for.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!