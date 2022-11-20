New Developments In Target Nyckoles Harbor's Recruitment

Many are already feeling the effects of South Carolina's win over Tennessee. Recruits are making a big deal about things on social media, but there's more than just smoke here.

South Carolina's top target is edge rusher and tight end prospect Nyckoles Harbor. They feel he's a generational athlete that could become a first-round pick at either spot.

Harbor visited Maryland on Saturday but noticed the monumental victory. He announced a commitment date on Sunday afternoon, bypassing the early national signing period to sign in February.

He will not enroll early but will be an impact player wherever he goes. Harbor will take official visits to Georgia, LSU, and Maryland before deciding on February 1.

Georgia is a serious contender for his services. Harbor cited tight end Brock Bowers, one of the top players in college football. Bowers has been a revelation for the Bulldogs and should be a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have never hosted Harbor; in fact, he's never been to the state. However, head coach Kirby Smart has an odd way of pulling things off. He managed to get elite corner target Travis Hunter on campus last year after Hunter had shut down his recruitment for years.

While the Bulldogs may be gaining momentum, Harbor seems to be flirting with the Gamecocks. After their showing last night, it was impossible not to, and this decision may come down to the wire.

